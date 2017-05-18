Friday, 19 May 2017

Lawmakers back higher benefits for long-sick employees

ČTK |
18 May 2017

Prague, May 17 (CTK) - Czech employees on long sickness leave will see their sickness benefits increased as of next year, according to a government-sponsored bill that the Chamber of Deputies passed on Wednesday, which, however, still needs the consent of the upper house of parliament and President Milos Zeman.

At present, employees receive 60 percent of the assessment base as of the 15th day of illness.

The new legislation raises the benefit to 66 percent as from the 31st day of illness, and further to 72 percent as of the 61st day.

If introduced, the measure would raise the state's spending on sickness benefits by 2.4 billion crowns next year and by 2.5 and 2.7 billion in the following two years, respectively, Jaroslav Zavadil, a Social Democrat (CSSD) lawmaker and author of the bill, said.

Employees receive no benefits in the first three days of sickness. From the fourth to the 14th day, they receive a pay compensation from the employer.

The draft amendment to the social insurance law was supported by 123 of the 159 deputies present. It was not backed mainly by lawmakers from the right-wing opposition parties TOP 09, the Mayors and Independents (STAN) and Civic Democrats (ODS), most of whom abstained from the vote.

Labour and Social Affairs Minister Michaela Marksova (CSSD) told journalists that the bill returns the situation back before the cuts caused by the economic crisis.

The new model benefits the people who are sick for long, who worked and paid social insurance, Marksova said.

The bill also simplifies the social insurance paperwork for the self-employed.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.