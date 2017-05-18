Zeman looks tired at trip to China, aide rules out health trouble
Shanghai, May 17 (CTK correspondent) - Czech President Milos Zeman repeatedly showed symptoms of fatigue during his visit to China in recent days, where he increasingly needed his aides' help with walking, which his spokesman blamed on Zeman's busy programme and ruled out health problems as a cause.
Before a family photo was taken at a summit on the Silk Road project, fellow state leaders had to wait a while for Zeman's arrival from the conference hall on a golf cart, the New China agency's video has shown.
Zeman's fatigue after his landing in Beijing is also evident on a video broadcast by the Chinese CCTV station, which shows him stagger while descending the mobile boarding stairs.
Presidential spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has told CTK that Zeman's recent demanding programme is behind his fatigue.
After promoting new generals in Prague on May 8, Zeman left for a three-day tour of the Liberec Region, north Bohemia, after which he straight departed for the six-day visit to China to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and to attend a financial forum, the Silk Road conference and several negotiations with representatives of Chinese companies and offices in the first three days following his arrival, Ovcacek said.
The president spent ten working days "without any rest except for sleep," Ovcacek said, also mentioning the jet lag.
Ovcacek admitted that Zeman was tired at the beginning of his stay in China, but said this is true of the whole Czech delegation including himself.
He ruled out any health problem on the part of Zeman.
Zeman, 72, suffers from diabetes and polyfunctional neuropathy impairing the sensitivity of his feet.
He left China for the Czech Republic yesterday.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #22 Monday May 15th (Žižkov / Jiřího z Poděbrad
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #22 (15.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.