Friday, 19 May 2017

Zlín wins Czech football Cup, advances to Europa League

ČTK |
18 May 2017

Zlín won the Czech Football Cup for a second time in history, beating Opava 1-0 in the final on Wednesday, and it advances to the Europa League.

