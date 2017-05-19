C&W: 57,000 m2 of retail premises in the pipeline in ČR
There are totally 57,000 m2 of new retail premises in the pipeline in the Czech Republic for 2017. Up to 80% of the cases involve expansion of existing shopping centres. IGY České Budějovice and Centrum Chodov in Prague will be enlarged. This stems from a study by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W). Totally 4.5 million m2 new shopping premises are anticipated in Europe this year, to be followed with 2.3 million m2 in 2018. One quarter of the cases will involve shopping centre expansion.
