Exhibition on Plečnik's buildings opens in Prague
Prague, May 18 (CTK) - An exhibition marking the 60th death anniversary of Slovenian architect Joze Plecnik (1872-1957), who left a significant imprint on Prague Castle, opened in the Austrian Cultural Forum since he was also active in Vienna in addition to Prague and his native Ljubljana, on Thursday.
The exhibition presents Prague Castle and Zacherlhaus in Vienna. It will last until August 18.
Based on his experience with Art Nouveau and modern expressionism, Plecnik created a specific personal style.
He arrived in Prague in 1911 and he was first active as a teacher.
Later he accepted an offer from the first Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, founder of the Czechoslovak Republic and its first president (1918-35) and became an architect of Prague Castle, the seat of heads of state.
Plecnik also participated in the adjustments to the country presidential seat in Lany, central Bohemia.
In addition to these activities, Plecnik designed the Church of the Most Sacred Heart of Our Lord in Prague, which is considered the most important 20th century sacral building in the country.
It is part of an international nomination for UNESCO listing together with six heritage sights in Slovenia.
According to Masaryk's plan, Plecnik was to rebuild Prague Castle into a centre of the young Czechoslovak Republic, which was established on the ruins of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy.
Zacherlhaus, which industrialist Johann Evangelist Zacherl had built in 1903-1905, is one of the most important heritage sights in Vienna.
Originally, it was built as an apartment and store house, now it houses offices and shops.
It is situated close to St Stephen's Cathedral and was the first really modern building in Vienna's centre.
