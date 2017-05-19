Poll: Many women want to have first child after turning 30
Prague, May 18 (CTK) - Almost one third of Czech women plan to have their first child after turning 30, according to a STEM/MARK agency's poll presented in daily Hospodarske noviny (HN) on Thursday.
The poll, conducted for the Czech Gynaecologic and Obstetric Society, showed that about a half of Czech women would consider seeking in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in a moment they would like to have a child and would be without a partner.
The higher the respondent's age, the stronger her support for this option, the poll showed.
However, the right to have a child does not rank among the fundamental human rights, opposition deputy Jitka Chalankova (TOP 09) said in a recent stormy debate in parliament, which finally did not grant the IVF right to single women, the daily writes.
The poll, conducted in January, surveyed the number of children Czechs wish to have, when they want to have them and what solutions to natural fertilisation troubles they prefer.
IVF is the most preferred solution of all, the poll showed.
Experts are warning that the age of the Czech women having their first child has been rising.
In 2014, their average age was 28, while experts consider the age of 25 optimal for the first childbirth, HN writes, citing Iva Zadrobilkova, doctor from the Sanus sanatorium in Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia.
The poll showed, however, that more than a half of women consider the age between 26 and 30 optimal for a mother to have her first offspring, the paper writes.
Almost one third of the respondents said they want to have their first child only after they turn 30.
However, when the pollsters addressed women who became mothers at the age of 31-35, almost 20 percent of them said they would have had the offspring earlier if they could change their decision.
Almost a half of these respondents said they wanted to have a child earlier but failed in this respect for various reasons.
Twenty percent of the polled women said they had problems with conception and another 30 percent said this problem was faced by someone among their friends or family members.
As many as 59 percent of childless women who want to have a child said they would seek IVF as a solution if they had troubles with natural conception. Out of the male respondents, 64 percent chose IVF as their first option.
Asked how long a couple's effort at conception must be failing for them to consider it a problem, most of the polled women said one year (44 percent) and two years (29 percent).
The poll surveyed 1,208 women and 255 men aged from 20 to 50.
