PM calls on president to replace Babiš with Pilný
Prague, May 18 (CTK) - The Presidential Office has received the proposal for the appointment of MP Ivan Pilny (ANO) as finance minister and President Milos Zeman should take action in line with the constitution, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) said on Twitter on Thursday.
Zeman returned from a one-week official visit to China last night. Before his departure he said he would deal with the government crisis only after his return.
Sobotka sent the proposal to sack Babis to Zeman on May 5, but Zeman has kept Babis in the post to date. On Wednesday, Sobotka said he can see no reason why Zeman should delay Pilny's appointment.
Sobotka said Babis would be sacked because of his suspected tax evasion and abusing the media he owned. Babis dismissed the suspicions.
Before his trip to China, Zeman said he would sack Babis after the ANO movement approves of it and after the name of Babis's replacement is known. Babis said on Wednesday that he would ask Zeman to meet the proposals for his replacement with Pilny.
Zeman's spokesman said during the visit in China that the president would present his stance on the situation next Tuesday. However, Sobotka said Zeman should meet the proposals for personnel changes in the government immediately after his return from China. He showed readiness to challenge the president's actions at the Constitutional Court, if Zeman did not act accordingly.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #22 Monday May 15th (Žižkov / Jiřího z Poděbrad
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #22 (15.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.