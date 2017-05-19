Friday, 19 May 2017

Skanska to complete 20,000 m2 of office space in Prague in Q1

19 May 2017

Skanska Property Czech Republic plans to complete the Visionary administrative complex in Prague-Holešovice in Q1 2018. The project will offer 20,300 m2 of A class office space and 2,300 m2 of retail space on the ground floor. The facility will include a smart parking system with 214 parking places, a mobile application connecting services in and around the building, an electric vehicle rental store, self-service laundry and a rooftop running track.