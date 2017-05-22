ČEZ proposes dividend payment totalling CZK 17.75bn
Utility ČEZ Group’s board of directors has proposed to pay dividend for shareholders totalling CZK 17.75bn for 2016. June 27, 2017, is the ex-dividend date and the dividend will be paid on August 1, 2017. The payment will be carried out through Česká Spořitelna. The board of directors has also proposed the allocation of CZK 130m for donations in 2017. ČEZ’s general meeting will be held on June 21, 2017, and will also vote about supervisory board membership of current chairman Václav Pačes, who is a substitute member now.
Source: www.cianews.cz
