Štyrský's painting sold for record CZK 23.6 million in Prague
Prague, May 21 (CTK) - A chimney sweep and a snowman, a painting by Czech painter Jindrich Styrsky (1899-1942) fetched a record 23.6 million crowns including a surcharge at an auction staged by European Arts yesterday.
It was offered for 14.5 million crowns, but it eventually climbed to 19 million.
It beat the record set by Maldoror eight years ago. The buyer paid 12.76 million, including the surcharge, for the painting.
Styrsky painted A chimney sweep and a snowman at the beginning of his first Paris stay in the early 1920s.
The 70.5 times 50.5 cm oil painting was displayed under the French name Ramoneur et bonhomme de neige at an artificialism exhibition in Paris at the turn of 1925 and 1926.
For decades, it was owned by a Czech family and was only known from a black-and-white reproduction.
($1=23.710 crowns )
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.