Continental Barum will invest EUR 50m in new productio

Continental Barum will invest EUR 50m in the extension of a new building for the production of vulcanisation moulds and its equipment with technology and 3D printers. IT is also completing the extension of a mixing line for EUR 17m and an automated transport of resources for the mixture room for EUR 5m. The company recorded revenue from sales of goods and services in the amount of EUR 2.08bn in 2016. Its profit before taxation totalled EUR 159.7m in the period.

