Czechs to provide CZK 35m for Ukraine's reconstruction
Prague, May 21 (CTK) - The Czech Republic could contribute 35 million crowns to the reconstruction of Ukraine and support for its democratic transformation in 2017-18, according to a proposal by the Foreign Ministry that the government will discuss on Monday.
The government already made a decision on support for Ukraine in 2014 and it released 50 million crowns in the past years. Further money went to the country from other sources of the Foreign Ministry.
The 2014-16 projects cost a total of 171 million crowns and focused on the building of support for independent media, a reform of the Ukrainian media environment and the struggle against corruption, the ministry said in its material that CTK has at its disposal.
The projects also focused on tertiary education, support for the U.N. Development Programme and extraordinary scholarships for Ukrainians studying at Czech public schools.
In 2014-15, the Czech Republic also supported Ukrainians hit by armed conflicts and internally displaced persons. It sent them medical materiel among others.
The Czech Republic also organised humanitarian transports of Ukrainians for treatment in the Czech Republic within the MEDEVAC programme, the Foreign Ministry said.
