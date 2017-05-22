Deputy FinMin Schillerová considers taking legal steps
Prague, May 21 (CTK) - Czech Deputy Finance Minister Alena Schillerova is considering taking legal steps against Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek who, she said, disparaged her person and professional career with his words yesterday, she has written in a statement for ČTK.
"I am doing so being fully aware of my being in a subordinate position, which, however, does not and cannot stand above man's right to defend their human honour from an unprecedented lie, even if expressed by a minister of this government," Schillerova wrote.
In the discussion programme on Prima commercial television today, Zaoralek said he considers Schillerova's keeping the position of a deputy minister as a serious problem that should be solved after the current government crisis is over.
He said so in connection with that Schillerova's son-in-law, businessman David Rusnak, who ended his membership of Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO movement on Saturday, has been accused in the case of information leaks from police databases and criminal proceedings.
Zaoralek said he considers the "detention or taking into custody and accusation of Mr David Rusnak quite an interesting reason for consideration."
He said Rusnak was not a rank and file member of the Brno organisation of ANO, but he had an exceptional influence.
Zaoralek said a link to tax offices is very beneficial for Rusnak's business with bonds and financial instruments.
"Just imagine that you have such a business with bonds and other things and that your mother-in-law is a deputy finance minister," Zaoralek said.
Schillerova wrote that she has never been a member of any political party and that during her 25-year career at the Financial Administration she has never abused her position or was suspected of such a behaviour.
"I became deputy for taxes and customs based on a regular tender according to the civil service law. I consider the accusation that I was sent by the 'Brno ANO' as an attack not only on myself, but also on the independence of the civil service and relevant bodies," Schillerova wrote in her statement.
ANO proposed Schillerova as a replacement for Babis, but Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobokta (Social Democrats, CSSD) rejected the proposal.
Afterwards, ANO proposed its lawmaker Ivan Pilny, whom Sobotka has accepted.
President Milos Zeman has indicated that he will confirm the change during the next week.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.