Foreign students may get Czech study visas more easily
Prague, May 20 (CTK) - Foreigners from outside the EU admitted to selected Czech universities may gain study visas more easily in the future, according to a material by the Education Ministry that the government will discuss on Monday and that counts with 340 students a month.
According to the new system, they would no longer have to register in the Visapoint system, but they would submit their applications at the embassy or consulate on a set date.
The applicants in 11 countries involved could get the visas within two months.
The system of registration of Visapoint visas applicants has long been criticised for a restricted capacity, which drives the foreigners into the hands of middlemen. This is mainly true of Ukrainians and Vietnamese.
The ministry says the new Student regime would restrict the middlemen's activities and avert the abuse of study visas.
The introduction of the Student Regime is supported by the Confederation of Employer and Business Associations, saying that until now every ministry created its own "regime for foreigners."
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.