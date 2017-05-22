Tuesday, 23 May 2017

MD: Projects from OPD win 16.6% of allocation, i.e. CZK 19.3bn

22 May 2017

The State Transport Infrastructure Fund (SFDI) paid a total of CZK 19.3bn for current projects from the Operational programme Transportation (OPD) as of May 19, 2017. This represents 16.5% of the programme. Particular parties have submitted 103 projects in the volume of CZK 58.6bn, i.e. 50.1% of the main allocation. The information was provided by the Ministry of Transport of the Czech Republic adding that it opened calls for CZK 130bn (111.7% of the allocation).

