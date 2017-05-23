Seven Czechs sent to custody in case of information leaks
Brno, May 20 (CTK) - The Brno City Court sent today seven people into custody in the case of information leaks from police databases and criminal proceedings, state attorney Petr Sereda has told CTK.
He said they could mar the investigation by approaching witnesses or those who were also accused.
According to public Czech Television (CT), the seven people include trainee lawyer Vaclav Kvicala and former police officers Jakub Sloup and Jakub Patloka.
Sereda said the last of the 18 accused persons, who did not stay in the Czech Republic before, was detained today.
The investigation conducted by the High State Attorney's Office in Olomouoc, north Moravia, in cooperation with the National Drug Centre, also concerns elite police and businesspeople.
According to available information, one of the 20 prosecuted people is Michal Ratajsky, former police of the Squad for Uncovering Organised Crime (UOOZ), Miroslav Palan, former officer of the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS), and businessman David Rusnak.
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
