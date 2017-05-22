Several dozen people demonstrate against NATO in Prague
Prague, May 20 (CTK) - Several dozen people demonstrated against NATO and Czech membership of it staged in Wenceslas Square in downtown Prague today by the Czech Peace Movement with support of the No to Bases initiative in connection with a NATO summit to be held in Brussels at the end of May.
"For nearly 70 years has the North Atlantic Pact been an aggressive military alliance that does not hesitate to apply aggression, war, occupation and various interventions in the interest of the United States and now in the interest of the European Union," Milan Krajca, from the Czech Peace Movement, said.
"We want to express our disagreement with that one country after another is falling victim to this subversive policy," he said.
The demonstration was also attended by Communist (KSCM) lawmakers Marta Semelova and Stanislav Grospic and party deputy chairman Josef Skala addressed the protesters.
"Is NATO really a barrier to war, aggressions, to security threats?" he asked.
"Is really present-day Russia going to attack us? Does really anyone thinks such an enormous nonsense?" he added.
Skala said NATO has done nothing against the spread of terrorism.
Several red flags flew over the heads of the participants. The organisers laid on the pavement a poster reading "The world without wars is possible, the world without wars is needed."
The participants could sign a petition for holding a referendum on withdrawing from NATO and for a peaceful policy.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.