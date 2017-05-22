Ukrainians in national costumes stage anti-war march in Prague
Prague, May 21 (CTK) - An estimated several hundred Ukrainians wearing national costumes marched through downtown Prague today with the aim to support peace in Ukraine and to "stop war all over the world."
The participants carried the flags of Ukraine, the European Union and the Czech Republic. They sang Ukrainian national songs.
In Wenceslas Square and on the motorway cutting across the upper part of the square, the police accompanied march shortly stopped traffic.
As from the end of last year, 109,850 Ukrainians lived in the Czech Republic according to the Czech Statistical Office (CSU).
The Berehynia association, which organised the march, aims to publicise their culture, particularly songs, literature, ceremonies and traditions.
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
