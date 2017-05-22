U.S. Congressman unlikely to be ambassador to Prague, news server reports
Prague, May 19 (CTK) - Iowa Congressman Steve King will not probably be the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, server Aktualne.cz, which originally wrote that he will represent the United States in the country, wrote today adding that another Steve King will gain the post.
The server wrote that Congressman King has denied having spoken about the diplomatic post in Prague with the U.S. State Department, Bloomberg correspondent Sahil Kapur, who spoke to the Congressman, has tweeted.
Kapur's editorial colleague Jennifer Jacobs also wrote about a confusion of names on Twitter, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's advisers.
Aktualne.cz wrote that Czech authorities have already received an application for agrement for the new U.S. ambassador.
According to the server, some information indicates that Republican and businessman from Wisconsin, Steve King, could be the new ambassador.
After Donald Trump's election, ambassador Andrew Schapiro left the Czech Republic.
During his tenure in Prague, Schapiro got in dispute with President Milos Zeman.
Shortly after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election last year, his first wife Ivana Trump, native of Zlin, south Moravia, showed interest in the ambassadorial post in Prague.
