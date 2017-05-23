Eight Czech man may be taken into custody over police data leak
Brno, May 22 (CTK) - The State Attorney's office has proposed that the eighth man be taken into custody in the case of leak of information from Czech police databases, state attorney Petr Sereda told journalists today, adding that in all, 18 people have been accused in connection with it.
Sereda said the Municipal Court in Brno had complied with all the seven proposals for the arrests and there were not any other.
The investigation, conducted by the High State Attorney's Office in Olomouc, north Moravia, in cooperation with the National Drug Centre (NPC), concerns former elite police and businesspeople.
The state attorneys demanded custody for all the people who were eventually detained. They said there was the danger that the persons in question could frustrate the investigation or influence witnesses or the other accused people.
The eighth man was detained on Saturday. Before, he was abroad.
The High State Attorney's Office said in its press release that the men were accused of unrightful access to the computer system and information carrier, abuse of power, bribe-taking, bribe-giving and abetting.
The public broadcaster Czech Television (CT) said the arrests related to a former police of the Squad for Uncovering Organised Crime (UOOZ), three former police officers, an articled clerk and two businesspeople.
Sereda did not disclose the identity of the eighth man.
"With the action taken in the past days, the operative stage of the investigation originally conducted by the UOOZ ended. Due to the police reshuffle made last year, it was necessary to hand over the case to the NPC," the press release said.
According to CT, the investigated persons include Radim Juttner, head of the group Kajot (now Net and games), and Miroslav Palan, a former officer of the General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS).
The investigation of businessman David Rusnak has also influenced the police scene. He was a member and sponsor of Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO and son-in-law of his proposed, but rejected successor Alena Schillerova (ANO).
Rusnak said on Saturday he had ended his ANO membership.
