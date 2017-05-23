Právo: Slovakia to launch its first miniature satellite in June
Prague, May 22 (CTK) - Slovakia will launch its first SKCUBE satellite in early June, daily Pravo writes today referring to Jakub Kapus, head of the Slovak Organisation for Space Activities (SOSA), who said it will be launched into orbit by India.
Originally, the satellite was to be launched by the U.S. firm Space X in May 2016, but due to the Falcon 9 vehicle's problems, the start was postponed several times, Pravo writes.
That is why SOSA decided to make use of the offer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Pravo writes.
It writes that the Slovak daily Sme has written that SKCUBE was completely developed and made in Slovakia.
The one-kilogram miniature satellite shaped as a decimetre cube will register magnetic waves in space, make measurements and take photographs, Pravo writes.
It is equipped with a computer, camera, sensors and a communication system. It is to operate in outer space for four years after which it will burn up in the atmosphere, Pravo writes.
It adds that the project is subsidised with 90,000 euros by the state.
