RegionMin: Contracts worth CZK 4.4bn awarded in NEN in 2016
Contracts worth CZK 4.4bn excl. VAT were awarded through the National Electronic System (NEN) in 2016. The value of contracts awarded through NEN since 2015 exceeds CZK 7bn excl. VAT. NEN registered more than 4,000 users as of May 22, 2017, incl. 448 users from the government sphere, as well as 1,200+ suppliers. The offered contracts were worth more than CZK 20bn. The information was provided by the Ministry for Regional Development. Czech government approved the 2016 Report on the Fulfilment of the Public Contracts’ Awarding Electronisation Strategy on May 22, 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.