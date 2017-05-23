Tuesday, 23 May 2017

RegionMin: Contracts worth CZK 4.4bn awarded in NEN in 2016

23 May 2017

Contracts worth CZK 4.4bn excl. VAT were awarded through the National Electronic System (NEN) in 2016. The value of contracts awarded through NEN since 2015 exceeds CZK 7bn excl. VAT. NEN registered more than 4,000 users as of May 22, 2017, incl. 448 users from the government sphere, as well as 1,200+ suppliers. The offered contracts were worth more than CZK 20bn. The information was provided by the Ministry for Regional Development. Czech government approved the 2016 Report on the Fulfilment of the Public Contracts’ Awarding Electronisation Strategy on May 22, 2017.

