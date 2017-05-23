SGEF raises financing to CZK 2.2bn in Q1
Société Générale Equipment Finance (SGEF) in the Czech Republic and Slovakia recorded a growth in financing by over 6% y/y in the first quarter of 2017. It provided CZK 2.2bn to Czech and Slovak companies. The segment of financial products was led by loans, whose share increased to 44% from 37%. SGEF also recorded a continuing growth in the popularity of the operative leasing (current share of 21%). The financial leasing keeps 31%. According to CEO Reinhold Knödl, a significant recovery was recorded primarily in financing of construction machinery. SGEF was also able to close an important deal in the segment of aviation.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.