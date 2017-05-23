Tuesday, 23 May 2017

SGEF raises financing to CZK 2.2bn in Q1

CIA News |
23 May 2017

Société Générale Equipment Finance (SGEF) in the Czech Republic and Slovakia recorded a growth in financing by over 6% y/y in the first quarter of 2017. It provided CZK 2.2bn to Czech and Slovak companies. The segment of financial products was led by loans, whose share increased to 44% from 37%. SGEF also recorded a continuing growth in the popularity of the operative leasing (current share of 21%). The financial leasing keeps 31%. According to CEO Reinhold Knödl, a significant recovery was recorded primarily in financing of construction machinery. SGEF was also able to close an important deal in the segment of aviation.

Source: www.cianews.cz