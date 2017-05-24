AutoSAP: 500,659 vehicles manufactured in ČR in 4M 2017
Motor vehicle production in the Czech Republic totalled 500,659 in 4M 2017. Of the total, passenger car production amounted to 498,124 (up 6.3%). Bus production grew 30 to 1,385. The sole truckmaker in the country, TATRA TRUCKS, saw its production grow 56.6% to 518. JAWA motorcycle production dropped 29.7% to 632.
Source: www.cianews.cz
