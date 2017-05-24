Wednesday, 24 May 2017

AutoSAP: 500,659 vehicles manufactured in ČR in 4M 2017

CIA News |
24 May 2017

Motor vehicle production in the Czech Republic totalled 500,659 in 4M 2017. Of the total, passenger car production amounted to 498,124 (up 6.3%). Bus production grew 30 to 1,385. The sole truckmaker in the country, TATRA TRUCKS, saw its production grow 56.6% to 518. JAWA motorcycle production dropped 29.7% to 632.

Source: www.cianews.cz