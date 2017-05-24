Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Construction savings banks entered into 101,000+ contracts in Q1

24 May 2017

Construction savings banks entered into new construction savings contracts with target sum totalling almost CZK 38.4bn in Q1 2017. Českomoravská Stavební Spořitelna entered into 33,681 contracts (down 35% y/y). The target sum totalled CZK 14.47bn (down 28%) and the average target sum was CZK 429,000. Modrá Pyramida Stavební Spořitelna registers 22,740 contracts with the target sum of CZK 8.468bn. Stavební Spořitelna České Spořitelny entered into 17,781 contracts (up 22%) totalling CZK 4.991bn. The average target sum reached CZK 281,000. Raiffeisen Stavební Spořitelna registers 15,451 contracts and average target sum of CZK 430,000. Wüstenrot - Stavební Spořitelna signed 11,530 contracts with the total target sum of CZK 3.5bn (up 27%). The average target sum is CZK 310,000. This stems from a survey by ČIANEWS.

