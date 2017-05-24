Czech bank's coin marks 75 years since Anthropoid operation
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) has issued a silver commemorative coin to mark 75 years since the Anthropoid operation within which Czechoslovak paratroopers attacked and fatally injured Reinhard Heydrich, one of the highest-ranking Nazi officers, in Prague, the CNB announced on its website yesterday.
The coin worth 200 crowns will be available for buyers as from Wednesday.
Its author is Irena Hradecka. The obverse side shows the rear of Heydrich's car damaged by a bomb thrown at it in the May 27, 1942 attack carried out by Jan Kubis and Jozef Gabcik.
The reverse side shows a window and a wall of the crypt of Prague's Saints Cyril and Methodius Church, where members of the Anthropoid group of paratroopers died after being revealed by the Nazis.
The CNB has issued 5,400 coins in the common form and 10,600 top-quality ones with a different surface and side.
The coin is the fifth in a cycle of commemorative silver 200-crown coins the CNB plans to issue in 2016-2020.
In June, the next coin will mark the birth centenary of Czech poet Josef Kainar.
Apart from the coin marking the Anthropoid operation anniversary, a post stamp was issued on the same occasion recently, and the event will be commemorated by a new film and a number of books to appear.
($1=23.557 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.