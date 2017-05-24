Czech politicians offer condolences over victims from Manchester
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and other Czech politicians offered their condolences to the families of the victims of the night explosion in Manchester, Britain, yesterday.
They said they believed that the perpetrators would be soon caught and punished.
Twenty-two people died and almost 60 were injured in a suspected terrorist attack at the end of a concert of young American singer Ariana Grande in the arena in Manchester last night. Mainly teenagers and children are among her fans.
The British police are investigating the explosion on suspicion of a terrorist act.
Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD))said he hoped that all circumstances of the tragedy would be clarified soon.
"I feel sorry for the victims of the blast," Sobotka tweeted today, adding that he was watching the news from Manchester with deep emotions.
Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek (CSSD) also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. "The perpetrators of this crime must be punished," he tweeted.
Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO) called the attack in a concert arena full of teenagers an extremely abhorrent and cowardly act. He also offered condolences to the victims' families.
Opposition right-wing TOP 09 chairman Miroslav Kalousek commented on the tragedy: "My sincere condolences to all relatives and friends of the victims from Manchester and to the whole Britain. We are with you in our thoughts...," Kalousek tweeted.
Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (CSSD) said he was disgusted by the barbarian attack. "A targeted attack on helpless civilians is the most repulsive and cowardly form of violence," Hamacek claimed.
Presidential candidate Jiri Drahos, former head of the Science Academy (AV), also called the terrorist attack in Manchester abhorrent.
"I feel regret at all lost lives and hope that the culprits will be punished," he wrote on social networks.
Czech diplomacy cannot rule out so far that there might be any Czech citizens among the casualties of the night blast in Manchester, Irena Valentova, from the Foreign Ministry, told CTK today.
Diplomats are trying to find out more detailed information through the Czech embassy in London and the honorary consul in Manchester as well as from the local police.
