Czechs can voice sympathy to attack survivors at British embassy
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - Czechs can express sympathy to the families and friends of the victims of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester at the British embassy in Prague as from Wednesday, its spokesman Jiri Sebek told CTK today, while ambassador Jan Thompson thanked the Czech Republic for its support.
Twenty-two people died and several dozens were wounded in a suspected suicide bomber's attack during a concert on Monday night.
A book of condolences will be displayed at the embassy in Thunovska Street in the Lesser Town historical neighbourhood from 14:00 to 17:00 CEST on Wednesday, May 24, and from 10:00 to 12:00 on Thursday, May 25.
"Ambassador Jan Thompson thanks the Czech public and representatives of the Czech Republic for their expressions of solidarity and support," Sebek said.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) has written in his condolence to his British counterpart Theresa May that the Czech Republic sides with Britain and will fight side by side with it against those who prepare similar acts.
President Milos Zeman, in his letter of condolences to British Queen Elizabeth II, wrote that the Manchester attack was an attack on whole Europe.
