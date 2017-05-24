Ex-minister awarded Czech and Slovak Transatlantic award
Bratislava, May 23 (CTK) - Former Czechoslovak defence minister and diplomat Lubos Dobrovsky will be presented with the Czech and Slovak Transatlantic Award at the Globsec international conference in Bratislava, Rastislav Kacer said yesterday.
Kacer, honorary chairman of the NGO Globsec that organises the conference, said the award will also be handed to former U.S. secretary of homeland security Michael Chertoff.
Dobrovsky, 85, "is a man whom I admire for his vitality and values. It is an absolutely great nomination. I a little bit envy our Czech partners that they have many personalities," Kacer said.
Dobrovsky, a former dissident, was chancellor of Czechoslovak and Czech president Vaclav Havel in 1992-96. Between 1996 and 2000 he was the Czech Ambassador in Moscow.
The award is bestowed in cooperation between Globsec and the Czech Jagello 2000 association.
Last year, the former U.S. secretary of state, Czech-born Madeleine Albright, and Czech diplomat Michael Zantovsky were presented with the award.
The Globsec conference will be held from Friday to Sunday. It will focus on globalisation and protectionism, technological changes and European issues.
Some 1300 participants from 70 countries, four presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers and other politicians and experts will attend the conference.
The Czech Republic will be represented by Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka, who will appear together with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico and European Council President Donald Tusk in the panel focused on EU development.
