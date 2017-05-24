Wednesday, 24 May 2017

Kern-Liebers ČR has opened a new manufacturing hall for CZK 500m

KERN-LIEBERS CR engineering company opened a new production hall in České Budějovice on May 23, 2017, having invested CZK 500m in it. The hall has 7,500 square metres. Construction began at the end of August 2016. KERN-LIEBERS CR will place the entire unit for heat processing of metals and grinding in the new hall. New technologies for approximately CZK 320m will enable the company to enlarge the product portfolio and to open new markets.

