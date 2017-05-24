Kvitová wants to play Wimbledon after hand injury
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova is striving for playing Wimbledon, which she won in 2011 and 2014, after the serious hand injury she suffered last December, and she will decide on her start in French Open at the very last moment, her spokesman Karel Tejkal told CTK yesterday.
"The long-term goal can be announced aloud. Her effort is aimed at being able to play Wimbledon in a good form," Tejkal said.
"This is no coincidence that she still figures among the players on the list for Roland Garros. She will decide at the last moment whether she will play," Tejkal said.
Lots for French Open will be drawn on Friday, while the tournament starts on Sunday.
Kvitova, 27, was attacked in her flat in Prostejov, south Moravia, on December 20. The attacker cut her left hand's fingers. She underwent a four-hour operation for the injured tendons and nerves on the same day.
In the latter half of March, Kvitova said she can use the injured hand for everyday activities and that she started to tone up in order to be able to hold the racket.
She has been playing on clay in Monte Carlo since the beginning of May.
Wimbledon belongs to Kvitova's most popular tournaments.
Her name will be released among the participants in the tennis event in All England Club on Wednesday. The third Grand Slam tournament of the season will start there on July 3.
Kvitova, a bronze Olympic medalist, played her last game before the attack in the Fed Cup final in France where she lost to Carolina Garcia on November 12, 2016.
Kvitova hired a new coach, Jiri Vanek, after the season, but the beginning of their cooperation was postponed due to the injury. Vanek previously trained another Czech tennis player, Karolina Pliskova.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
EUR 1 = CZK 26.70
GBP 1 = CZK 31.46
USD 1 = CZK 25.17
PX
983.61 -0.94%
DAX 12154.70 +0.13%
N100 985.99 %
DOW 20591.86 -0.29%
NASDAQ 5836.16 -0.52%
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.