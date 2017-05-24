LN: Zeman to open Prague Castle display in Moscow this autumn
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman plans to open an exhibition about the past and present of Prague Castle, the seat of Czech rulers, in Moscow in the autumn, daily Lidove noviny (LN) writes yesterday.
Its organisers, from the Prague Castle team, say in the concept that this event should repay "a cultural debt" for the successful exhibition of the Kremlin treasures, including the crown jewels of Russian Tzar Michael I, held at Prague Castle five years ago.
"The Tzar's Court under the Romanov Dynasty" exhibition, which offered over 150 items illustrating the life at the tzar's court as well as everyday life in Russia in the 16th and 17th centuries, attracted some 80,000 visitors and became one of the most successful events of the year.
Russian president Dmitry Medvedev and Zeman's predecessor Vaclav Klaus attended its official opening in December 2011, LN says.
Now, Zeman is heading for Moscow and he should open a display on the history of Prague Castle, the seat of Czech kings and presidents, there this autumn.
"Similar to the Kremlin as the symbol of Moscow and Russia, Prague Castle is the symbol of Prague and the Czech Republic. Its 1000-year building development reflects the history of the state from the ancient times until the present," LN quotes the concept of the exhibition entitled "The Treasures of Prague Castle."
The organisers refused to comment on the project in detail since it was in preparation. The talks with the Russian counterparts are underway, David Sebek, from the Prague Castle Administration, told LN.
Zeman mentioned the plan of this exhibition on the margin of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing where both heads of state attended an international conference on the new Silk Road project in May, LN writes.
Czech Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Remek also participates in the preparation of the Treasures of Prague Castle display in Moscow, LN adds.
It writes that some 100 valuable items, mainly from the Prague Castle collections, will be sent to Moscow. The authors of the exhibition also cooperate with the Archaeological Institute of the Czech Science Academy (AV) and the Metropolitan Chapter of St Vitus.
The exhibits mapping the 1000-year history of Prague Castle will be displayed in a chronological order, accompanied by portraits of Czech princes, kings, presidents, architects, artists and saints, LN adds.
