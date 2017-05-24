MPs want commission to deal with leaks from police files
Prague, May 23 (CTK) - The Czech Chamber of Deputies will discuss a proposal to create a commission of investigation into a possible leak of information from police files, MPs decided during a discussion on changes to the programme of the current session yesterday.
The deputies also decided to take a vote on releasing members of the commission on a police reform from the obligation to maintain confidentiality.
The deputies would take a vote on the creation of the commission on Wednesday.
The possible leak of information from an open file was talked about in connection with an audio recording, featuring outgoing Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) and a journalist of his former daily.
Babis has repeatedly dismissed the claims that he probably gained such a document from the journalists.
The recordings that appeared on an anonymous Twitter account under the name Julius Suman, are being checked by the police.
Babis speaks in them about government members, including Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD), using dirty words, and he discusses the releasing of compromising material with the journalist.
The General Inspection of Security Corps (GIBS) wants to question deputies who worked on the commission of investigation into the controversial police restructuring.
This is connected with the commission's request that the Supreme State Attorney's Office and the GIBS check leaks of information into the media.
Lawmakers then said they are convinced of that information from the "report" by the former director of the former anti-Mafia squad, Robert Slachta, did not leak from them.
The vote on this issue is to be taken on Friday.
On the contrary, the Chamber of Deputies refused to include in today's agenda a debate on one-crown bonds and the origin of 0 Babis's property and audio recordings featuring him.
It was proposed by deputy Zbynek Stanjura rightist opposition Civic Democrats, ODS), who said this is the last possibility to hold such a debate since Babis will end at the head of the ministry on Wednesday.
