Friday, 26 May 2017

CEEC: Investors award construction tenders for CZK 35.1bn

CIA News |
25 May 2017

Public investors completed and awarded a total of 1,509 public tenders for construction work in the total value of CZK 35.1bn in a period from January to April 2017. This represents the highest volume in last three years. The growth totalled 85.9% y/y. The investors opened 619 tenders in the total value of CZK 29.4bn. This represents a decrease in the number by one half and in the volume by one fourth. This stems from an analysis published by CEEC Research.

Source: www.cianews.cz