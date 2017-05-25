Czechs to send second scientific diplomat to USA
Prague, May 24 (CTK) - Ludek Moravec has become the second Czech scientific diplomat and he will work in the USA, Deputy Prime Minister for Science Pavel Belobradek and Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek told journalists yesterday.
Moravec is to leave for the USA by the end of July.
"We have set out the objective of sending scientific diplomats to the destinations which are of major importance and attractive for us and which will largely benefit the Czech Republic," Belobradek (Christian Democrats, KDU-CSL) said.
After Israel, in which the Czech Republic has already had a scientific diplomat for 18 months, and the USA, southeastern Asia and Germany are to follow.
"This is an affair at best of the next year," Belobradek said.
Moravec now works in the security, research and education department of the Interior Ministry.
For his work in the USA, he sees the development of scientific cooperation in the spheres of defence and security as well as energy as his priorities.
He said in a number of spheres, the USA was a partner for the Czech Republic without which top research could not be conducted.
Zaoralek (Social Democrats, CSSD) said the Czech diplomacy had sent a number of specialist diplomats to various diplomatic offices.
Along with experts in science, there are also agriculture diplomats and development aid experts, he added.
Mikolasova said during the 18 months of her stint in Israel, cooperation of Czech and Israeli scientists in a number of scientific spheres such as biochemistry and biology had been agreed on.
