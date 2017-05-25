Gazdík to be KDU-ČSL/STAN election leader in Prague
Prague, May 24 (CTK) - Mayors and Independents (STAN) chairman Petr Gazdik will lead the joint list of candidates of his movement and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) in Prague for the October general election, the coalition parties' representatives told reporters yesterday.
Culture Minister Daniel Herman (KDU-CSL) will be number two on the joint list of candidates.
The election alliance between the STAN and KDU-CSL has an ambition to win in Prague, their representatives said.
According to the April agreement between both parties, a STAN member was supposed to become an election leader in Prague. Yet the KDU-CSL was speaking about Herman as the leader.
However, Gazdik said today the talks between both parties on the composition of the list of candidates were not complicated.
The mere fact that two entities are able to seek consensus at the time when the society is divided means a value added for voters, Herman said.
"I am glad that we are creating a strong list of candidates with a non-socialist perspective and for our pro-Western orientation, which are the pillars of our post-November (1989) development that we follow," Herman said.
Though Gazdik comes from Sucha Loz village, south Moravia, he does not consider his candidacy in Prague uncomprehensible to voters. He has been working in Prague as an MP for years and he is also the STAN national leader, he said.
"My colleagues supposed that a national leader was to run in the capital of Prague. This shows respect for the capital," he added.
