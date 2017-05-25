Home Credit extends loans worth EUR 4.28bn in Q1
The volume of new loans extended by Home Credit in Q1 2017 increased from EUR 2.11bn to EUR 4.28bn. The result was caused for instance by a growth on the Chinese market, where the group closed loan contracts for EUR 2.77bn. The sum totalled EUR 1.17bn in Q1 2016. The total net loan portfolio of the company increased from EUR 9.87bn at the end of 2016 to EUR 11.33bn at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Home Credit’s net profit increased from EUR 15m in Q1 2016 to EUR 80m primarily thanks to a recovered growth in Russia. Operating income increased 62% to EUR 678m. The number of active customers increased from 20.1 million on December 31, 2016 to 23.5 million. According to chairman of the board of directors Jiøí Šmejc, the company still intends to extend its client base and be careful in fields of risks and costs in 2017.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.