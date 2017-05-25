Friday, 26 May 2017

Home Credit extends loans worth EUR 4.28bn in Q1

25 May 2017

The volume of new loans extended by Home Credit in Q1 2017 increased from EUR 2.11bn to EUR 4.28bn. The result was caused for instance by a growth on the Chinese market, where the group closed loan contracts for EUR 2.77bn. The sum totalled EUR 1.17bn in Q1 2016. The total net loan portfolio of the company increased from EUR 9.87bn at the end of 2016 to EUR 11.33bn at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Home Credit’s net profit increased from EUR 15m in Q1 2016 to EUR 80m primarily thanks to a recovered growth in Russia. Operating income increased 62% to EUR 678m. The number of active customers increased from 20.1 million on December 31, 2016 to 23.5 million. According to chairman of the board of directors Jiøí Šmejc, the company still intends to extend its client base and be careful in fields of risks and costs in 2017.

