Friday, 26 May 2017

Milacron invests over CZK 255m in production hall

25 May 2017

MILACRON Czech republic, a company focused on the production of plastic parts, opened its third hall in Šašovice u Želetavy. Costs on the construction of the premise sized 4,400 m2 reached CZK 120m. The information was confirmed for ÈIANEWS by spokeswoman Eva Fruhwirtová adding that the hall offered also new machinery and technology for over CZK 135m. Some 50 new jobs were created thanks to the investment.

