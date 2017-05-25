No Czechs among victims of terrorist attack in Manchester
Prague, May 24 (CTK) - No Czech citizens are among the people killed or injured in the Monday terrorist attack at the end of a concert in Manchester, Britain, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Irena Valentova told CTK yesterday.
She added that some Czech citizens had used a special emergency line established after the attack.
"According to the information of the Czech embassy in London, no Czech citizens are among the casualties," Valentova said.
The Czech embassy's data are based on the information from the British police that is not expected to change any more.
Twenty-two people fell victim to a suicide bomber's attack after a concert of young American singer Ariana Grande in the Manchester Arena. Some 120 people were injured, 59 of whom had to be taken to hospital. Mainly teenagers and children came to the concert. The perpetrator who blasted off an improvised explosive device on his body died on the spot.
The Czech embassy in London established its own special phone line for Czech citizens who were missing their relatives or friends and needed some information about the attack.
"Three people turned to us saying they were missing someone," Valentova said.
Czech and world politicians condemned the attack.
A book of condolence in memory of the Manchester attack victims will be displayed at the British embassy in Prague today when the Czech public can sign it.
The Petrin lookout tower in Prague centre was lit in the British colours in the night to express solidarity with Britain.
