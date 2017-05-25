No reason to raise terror alert, PM says after Manchester
Prague, May 24 (CTK) - There is no link between the Manchester blast attack and the situation in Czech Republic, due to which the degree of terror alert should not be increased, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka told journalists after meeting Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (both Social Democrats, CSSD) yesterday.
They also met representatives of the police, secret services and the Foreign Ministry.
Police President Tomas Tuhy said there was no imminent terrorist threat in the Czech Republic.
Sobotka said the police would still increase presence at large social events.
"We have evaluated the security situation in the Czech Republic and stated that there is no imminent danger," Sobotka said.
"Based on recommendations by intelligence services, we do not increase the state of threat by terrorism, which stays at the degree one," he added.
The Czech Republic is still in contact with British authorities, the government monitors the information and proceeds in the way ensuring maximum security to the citizens, Sobotka said.
"Since the introduction of the first degree (risk), the police have been at crucial places such as international airports, trade centres, selected bus and railway stations, events with a large accumulation of people," Tuhy said.
After the incident in Britain, the police are increasingly present in some selected places, he added.
Chovanec said the Interior Ministry was drafting a general report for the protection of soft targets such as the trade centers.
Since last March, the first degree of terrorism alert, the second lowest, has been valid in the Czech Republic. The government approved it in reaction to the terrorist attacks at the Brussels airport. For two months, the military were helping the police in the streets.
The police themselves have been in charge of security measures since last May.
