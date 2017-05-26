Friday, 26 May 2017

Alza.cz to sell electric vehicles

CIA News |
26 May 2017

E-shop Alza.cz will start selling electric vehicles online. Selected models will be delivered within one day from payment. The company is currently finalising talks with carmakers. Alza.cz is currently showcasing the Volkswagen e-Golf model in the Alza Showroom. Expansion director Jan Moudøík has stated that the demand for electric vehicles exceeds expectation and the seller’s long-term target is to raise the no. of electric vehicles in the Czech Republic.

Source: www.cianews.cz