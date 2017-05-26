Friday, 26 May 2017

Arete Invest plans to invest additional EUR 60m

26 May 2017

The Arete Invest fund, focusing on real estate investments, plans to invest additional ca. EUR 60m in the Czech Republic and Slovakia later in 2017. Total owned assets will thus grow to ca. EUR 120m. Arete Invest reported audited after-tax profit of EUR 92m for 2016. The gross yield of the currently opened Arete Invest CEE II subfund totalled 25.7%. The fund completed the acquisitions of five logistic and production facilities in the Czech Republic in 2016. Two facilities in Slovakia were added to the portfolio in 2017. The subfund’s entire portfolio’s gross area increased to 80,000 m2. Occupancy rate totals 100%. The value of assets managed by Arete Invest CEE II in the five-year investment cycle is estimated at EUR 200m.

Source: www.cianews.cz