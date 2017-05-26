BIS treats info about British attacker with priority
Prague, May 25 (CTK) - Czech security corps do not have any information about Manchester attacker Salman Abadi having flown via Prague before the attack and they are checking the possibility, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec tweeted today.
Today's issue of the German daily Der Tagesspiegel carried the information about Abadi having flown to Manchester from Libya via Prague on May 18, referring to German intelligence sources.
The Czech counter-intelligence service (BIS) treats the information that Salman Abadi, who is suspected of a suicide attack in Manchester, Britain, on Monday, arrived in the city from Dusseldorf, where he flew in from Libya via Prague, with priority, it told CTK today.
"The Security Information Service (BIS) is dealing with the serious information in a priority regime. We are in intensive contact with foreign partners and share all information with them," BIS spokesman Ladislav Sticha said.
"The addressees of our intelligence information, defined by law, will also be continuously receiving our information," Sticha said.
He would not speak in greater detail citing the sensitivity of the case. BIS does not want to threaten the work of its British colleagues, Sticha added.
"Neither the Czech Police nor other state bodies have received any information about that the attacker flew to Germany via Prague before the attack. We are checking it," Chovanec tweeted.
Many questions shroud Abadi's movements. One of the things investigated is from which airport he travelled to Prague.
The Manchester attack claimed the lives of 22 persons plus Abadi's. Almost 60 people suffered injuries. Many of them are in a critical condition.
