Czech football union asks UEFA for loan after subsidy scandal
Prague, May 25 (CTK) - The Czech Football Association (FACR) only has money for a few days and it will have to ask the UEFA for a loan because the Ministry for Education, Youth and Sports suspended the distribution of its subsidies, FACR secretary Rudolf Repka said yesterday.
He said the FACR addressed the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), which preliminarily agreed to lend it two million euros.
FACR is to elect its new head and a new executive committee on June 2 and its new representatives would apply for the loan. UEFA should then send the money within 10 days, Repka said.
The FACR as a legal entity and its outgoing chairman Miroslav Pelta have been recently accused of subsidy frauds. Several other officials face the accusations. Education Minister Katerina Valachova is to resign from her post due to the subsidy scandal next week.
Valachova said today FACR would receive the subsidies from the ministry by the end of June based on the principle of presumption of innocence.
If the FACR did not receive the promised money by this date, it would have to "take very repressive steps," Repka said.
The FACR applied for 5.5 billion crowns within the ministry's sport subsidy programme and the ministry decided that the association would get approximately 385 million crowns.
Repka said Valachova indicated that this sum would be lowered.
The cuts would affect neither events concerning the Czech national side that will play in Belgium and Norway in June, nor the participation of the under-21 national team in the European U-21 championship in Poland next month.
($1=23.642 crowns)
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #23 Monday May 22nd (Kampa & Malostranská)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #23 (22.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.