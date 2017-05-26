Friday, 26 May 2017

IROP registers approved projects totalling CZK 30.7bn

CIA News |
26 May 2017

The Integrated Regional Operational Programme (IROP) registers as of May 25, 2017, totally 1,811 approved projects worth over CZK 30.7bn. IROP has so far announced 74 calls worth CZK 105.25bn, i.e. 84% of the program´s allocation. Minister for Regional Development Karla Šlechtová (ANO) has stated that the program offers subsidies e.g. for insulation of apartment houses, nursery schools, green buses or hospital equipment.

Source: www.cianews.cz