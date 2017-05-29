Czech president to go to Vietnam, Expo opening in June
Prague, May 28 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will visit Vietnam and Kazakhstan, where he is to take part in the opening of the Expo 2017 international exposition, on June 5-10, according to the report that the government will discuss on Wednesday.
In Vietnam, Zeman is to meet his counterpart Tran Dai Quang. This is a reciprocal presidential visit: Quang's predecessor Truong Tan Sang, paid a visit to Prague in May 2015.
Zeman and Quang are likely to talk about the large Vietnamese community based in the Czech Republic and about bilateral trade.
In Astana, Zeman will attend the opening ceremony of Expo 2017. During his visit to Astana in 2014, he promised Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to come to the event.
The Czech Republic will have its pavilion at the Expo.
Zeman's trip is to cost about 2.6 million crowns plus transport costs and the costs of the protection of the constitutional officers.
