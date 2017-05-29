Kaufland to invest more than CZK 3bn into innovations in 2017
In 2017 Kaufland Česká Republika plans to renovate tens of stores, to undertake partial modifications at others and to also open new stores. The company will invest more than CZK 3bn into innovations. The stores range in size from 2,500 to 6,000 m2, there are no plans to build smaller ones. This was stated for ČIANEWS by spokesman Michael Šperl, who added that the renovated stores include self-service checkouts. Electronic stickers with prices are gradually being introduced. The company will soon also introduce a new responsive design for its website and it is also constantly innovating the functionality and content of its smartphone app. Kaufland does not have loyalty cards, it monitors customer satisfaction using surveys.
