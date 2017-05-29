No woman included in new KDU-ČSL leadership
Prague, May 27 (CTK) - The Czech Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) have no woman in their new leadership since MEP Zuzana Roithova was replaced by Culture Minister Daniel Herman, while the three other regular deputy heads defended their posts at the party's election congress on Saturday.
The deputy heads are Jan Bartosek, deputy chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Jiri Mihola, the head of the party's group in the Chamber, MP Ondrej Benesik and Herman.
In the vote, Mihola won support from 220 of the 274 delegates, Benesik from 211, Herman from 202 and Bartosek from 188. Roithova was supported by 152 delegates, which is more than needed to join the leadership, but she ended in the fifth position.
Earlier on Saturday, Pavel Belobradek was re-elected party chairman and Agriculture Minister Marian Jurecka defended his position of first deputy chairman against Mihola.
Herman said he would like to reinforce pro-European cooperation between the parties that are members of the European People's Party (EPP).
He also said he would like the KDU-CSL regional branches to get stronger. "We should more focus on this growth and give people hope that it is worth it," Herman said, referring to an active participation in the party.
MP Vit Kankovsky and MP Jaroslav Klaska planned to run for regular chairmen as well, but they withdrew their candidacies before the vote on Saturday.
Belobradek expressed regret over the absence of women in the leadership. "However, nothing can be done about it. We seem to have underestimated the democracy," he said.
He said the KDU-CSL election campaign will not be based on the fight against ANO leader Andrej Babis.
"Andrej Babis is not an issue for us. Our issue is to give the best possible offer to the voters. Let them decide what political style they want. If they want something normal, something transparent, something standard," Belobradek said.
Babis, a controversial billionaire, was forced to give up the post of finance minister due to scandals.
