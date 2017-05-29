OVM: I. Pilný: Expenditure frameworks are correct
The expenditures frameworks of the 2018 state budget, put together by ex-Minister of Finance Andrej Babiš (ANO), are correct. This was stated by Minister of Finance Ivan Pilný (ANO) in Czech Television’s political discussion show Otázky Václava Moravce (OVM). According to minister Pilný, the CZK 50bn limit for deficit is reasonable and cannot be exceeded. Mr. Pilný thinks that the fact that the draft does not list priorities as problematic. Minister Pilný has also stated that it is necessary to raise the patient participation in public health insurance.
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
