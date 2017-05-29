Tuesday, 30 May 2017

OVM: I. Pilný: Expenditure frameworks are correct

CIA News |
29 May 2017

The expenditures frameworks of the 2018 state budget, put together by ex-Minister of Finance Andrej Babiš (ANO), are correct. This was stated by Minister of Finance Ivan Pilný (ANO) in Czech Television’s political discussion show Otázky Václava Moravce (OVM). According to minister Pilný, the CZK 50bn limit for deficit is reasonable and cannot be exceeded. Mr. Pilný thinks that the fact that the draft does not list priorities as problematic. Minister Pilný has also stated that it is necessary to raise the patient participation in public health insurance.