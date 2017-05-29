Painting by Toyen sold for record high price in Prague
Prague, May 28 (CTK) - The painting Twilight in Rainforest (1929) by Toyen was sold for 30 million crowns at a Prague art auction on Sunday, which is the fourth highest price ever paid for a painting in the Czech Republic, Terezie Kaslova, from Gallery Kodl, told CTK.
It has also been the highest price paid in the country for a picture by Toyen, a Czech artist who spent most of her life in Paris. The starting price was 14 million crowns.
Until now, the highest price paid for her painting in her homeland was 23.2 million crowns for The Sleeper (1937) in 2009.
Another painting auctioned on Sunday was Forgotten Toys (1916) by Giorgio de Chirico that was sold for 26.2 million crowns.
Bathing (1904) by Frantisek Kupka was sold for 13.6 million, Harvest in Kraskov (1906) by Antonin Slavicek for 11.2 million, and two Cubist paintings by Emil Filla, Still Life with a Clock (1921) and Woman on the Beach (1933), for 10.6 million and 9.8 million crowns, respectively.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
